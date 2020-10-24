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What are the brushing modes for my Sonicare toothbrush?
Can I replace the battery of my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I charge my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I register my Sonicare toothbrush?
Can I use my Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
How long should my Sonicare toothbrush battery last?
Where can I purchase accessories for my Sonicare toothbrush?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in the shower?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I use my Sonicare toothbrush with braces?
How do I use my Sonicare toothbrush?
How to recalibrate Philips Sonicare toothbrush pressure sensor settings
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
My Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair