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Philips Sonicare Sonic electric toothbrush

Discontinued

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Philips SonicareSonic electric toothbrush

HX6213/60

Philips Sonicare Sonic electric toothbrush

Discontinued

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Available in

Black
Black
Mint green
Mint green
Violet
Violet

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Manuals & Documentation

Eco Passport

  • PDF file, 203.9 kB
  • 24 October 2020

User Manual - English

  • PDF file, 952.9 kB
  • 24 October 2020

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