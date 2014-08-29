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Discontinued

Bluetooth NFC in-ear headphones

SHB5800BK/00

Available in

Black
Black
Red
Red
White
White

WIRELESS in-ear, NFC easy pairing

SHB5800 in-ear bluetooth headphones feature finely engineered drivers for solid bass & balanced sound, comfortable ear tips, one touch NFC for easy pairing and durable IPX2 sweat and moisture proofing, ideal for music and calls on the go.

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Solid bass

WIRELESS in-ear, NFC easy pairing

  • 6mm drivers/ closed-back

  • In-ear

One touch NFC connection for easy pairing

NFC easy pairing lets you pair with only one touch with your in-ear Bluetooth and Bluetooth enabled device.

Bluetooth 3.0 AVRCP/HSP/HFP/A2DP mobile devices support

Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

Super-small speaker drivers inside these earphones fit comfortably inside the ear, yet their exceptionally snug fit seals out outside noise for an intense, high quality listening experience.

Technical Specifications

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