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Discontinued

Bluetooth NFC in-ear headphones

SHB5800WT/00

Available in

Black
Black
Red
Red
White
White

WIRELESS in-ear, NFC easy pairing

SHB5800 in-ear bluetooth headphones feature finely engineered drivers for solid bass & balanced sound, comfortable ear tips, one touch NFC for easy pairing and durable IPX2 sweat and moisture proofing, ideal for music and calls on the go.

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Solid bass

WIRELESS in-ear, NFC easy pairing

  • 6mm drivers/ closed-back

  • In-ear

Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

Super-small speaker drivers inside these earphones fit comfortably inside the ear, yet their exceptionally snug fit seals out outside noise for an intense, high quality listening experience.

3 interchangeable rubber a better fit

With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, these headphones will always fit your ear perfectly.

Sweat and moisture proof materials ideal for sport

IPX2 sweat and moisture proof materials make them ideal for outdoor use and casual sports.

Technical Specifications

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