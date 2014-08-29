Discontinued
SHB5800WT/00
WIRELESS in-ear, NFC easy pairing
SHB5800 in-ear bluetooth headphones feature finely engineered drivers for solid bass & balanced sound, comfortable ear tips, one touch NFC for easy pairing and durable IPX2 sweat and moisture proofing, ideal for music and calls on the go.
6mm drivers/ closed-back
In-ear
Super-small speaker drivers inside these earphones fit comfortably inside the ear, yet their exceptionally snug fit seals out outside noise for an intense, high quality listening experience.
With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, these headphones will always fit your ear perfectly.
IPX2 sweat and moisture proof materials make them ideal for outdoor use and casual sports.