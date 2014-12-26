Discontinued
SHB5800RD/00
WIRELESS in-ear, NFC easy pairing
SHB5800 in-ear bluetooth headphones feature finely engineered drivers for solid bass & balanced sound, comfortable ear tips, one touch NFC for easy pairing and durable IPX2 sweat and moisture proofing, ideal for music and calls on the go.
6mm drivers/ closed-back
In-ear
With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, these headphones will always fit your ear perfectly.
Super-small speaker drivers inside these earphones fit comfortably inside the ear, yet their exceptionally snug fit seals out outside noise for an intense, high quality listening experience.