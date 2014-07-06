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    Earbud headphones

    SHE3010TL/00

    Extra bass

    Philips SHE3010 headphones with soft body earbuds offer a soft, comfortable fit. Available in vibrant, eye-catching colors to match your style.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD59.00

    Earbud headphones

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    See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

    Extra bass

    Soft body for comfy fit

    • 14.8mm drivers/open-back
    • Earbud
    14.8mm speaker drivers for high quality sound

    14.8mm speaker drivers for high quality sound

    Large 14.8mm speaker drivers squeezed into earbud headphones deliver high quality sound.

    Rubberized front caps for wearing comfort

    Rubberized front caps for wearing comfort

    A rubberized front cap provide a totally soft body for wearing comfort.

    Flexi-Grip design for durabilit

    A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

    Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

    Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

    Soft body ensures a comfortable fit

    The transparent, rubberized headphone body molds itself to the shape of the ear for comfortable listening.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      open
      Frequency response
      9 - 22 000  Hz
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Magnet type
      Neodymium
      Type
      Dynamic
      Voice coil
      copper
      Speaker diameter
      14.8  mm
      Sensitivity
      107  dB
      Maximum power input
      25  mW
      Impedance
      16  ohm

    • Connectivity

      Type of cable
      copper
      Cable Connection
      two-parallel, symmetric
      Finishing of connector
      nickel plated
      Cable length
      1  m
      Connector
      3.5  mm

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      34.5  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      19.7  cm
      Gross weight
      1.21708  kg
      Height
      16.3  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 25970 70196 6
      Nett weight
      0.28008  kg
      Tare weight
      0.937  kg

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      17.9  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      8  cm
      Height
      6  cm
      Nett weight
      0.03501  kg
      Gross weight
      0.12351  kg
      Tare weight
      0.0885  kg
      GTIN
      2 69 25970 70196 3

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Blister
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      5.2  cm
      Depth
      2.8  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 25970 70196 9
      Gross weight
      0.03217  kg
      Nett weight
      0.01167  kg
      Tare weight
      0.0205  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      2.1  cm
      Width
      1.6  cm
      Depth
      1.25  cm
      Weight
      0.01167  kg

    • Design

      Color
      Teal

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