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Discontinued

In ear headphones with mic

SHE3805BK/00

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Pink
Pink
White
White

Extra bass

The small and colorful SHE3805 packs a punch with its efficient speakers that deliver ultra dynamic bass. Soft ear caps with oval tube inserts ensure ergonomic fit while the built-in microphone switches you from music to calls easily.

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Compact headset with oval sound tube

Extra bass

  • Black

Ergonomic oval sound tube for a truly comfortable fit

The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensures optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.

Technical Specifications

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