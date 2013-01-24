Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

In ear headphones with mic

SHE3805WT/00
  • Extra bass Extra bass Extra bass
    -{discount-value}

    In ear headphones with mic

    SHE3805WT/00

    Extra bass

    The small and colorful SHE3805 packs a punch with its efficient speakers that deliver ultra dynamic bass. Soft ear caps with oval tube inserts ensure ergonomic fit while the built-in microphone switches you from music to calls easily. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD159.00

    In ear headphones with mic

    Extra bass

    The small and colorful SHE3805 packs a punch with its efficient speakers that deliver ultra dynamic bass. Soft ear caps with oval tube inserts ensure ergonomic fit while the built-in microphone switches you from music to calls easily. See all benefits

    Extra bass

    The small and colorful SHE3805 packs a punch with its efficient speakers that deliver ultra dynamic bass. Soft ear caps with oval tube inserts ensure ergonomic fit while the built-in microphone switches you from music to calls easily. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD159.00

    In ear headphones with mic

    Extra bass

    The small and colorful SHE3805 packs a punch with its efficient speakers that deliver ultra dynamic bass. Soft ear caps with oval tube inserts ensure ergonomic fit while the built-in microphone switches you from music to calls easily. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

      Extra bass

      Compact headset with oval sound tube

      • White
      Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

      Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

      The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.

      Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

      Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

      Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

      Efficient 8.6mm drivers deliver clear, precise sound

      Efficient 8.6mm drivers deliver clear, precise sound

      Small and efficient 8.6mm speaker drivers deliver clear sound for enhanced listening enjoyment on the go.

      Closed in-ear design for enhanced bass and noise isolation

      Closed in-ear design for enhanced bass and noise isolation

      Ultra small in-ear design ensures a snug and comfy fit to block out ambient noise, while its closed structure deliver enhanced bass performance.

      Ergonomic oval sound tube for a truly comfortable fit

      The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensures optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.

      Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

      To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Diaphragm
        PET
        Frequency response
        10–22 000  Hz
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Sensitivity
        107  dB
        Speaker diameter
        8.6  mm
        Maximum power input
        20  mW
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Acoustic system
        Semi-closed

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        symmetrical
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        nickel plated

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        EAN
        69 23410 72529 2
        Depth
        3  cm
        Gross weight
        0.035  kg
        Height
        17.2  cm
        Nett weight
        0.013  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Tare weight
        0.022  kg
        Width
        5  cm

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.142  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 23410 72529 6
        Height
        6.4  cm
        Length
        18.2  cm
        Nett weight
        0.039  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        0.103  kg
        Width
        9.8  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.32  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 72529 9
        Height
        14  cm
        Length
        37.4  cm
        Nett weight
        0.312  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Tare weight
        1.008  kg
        Width
        20.6  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        1.2  cm
        Height
        2  cm
        Weight
        0.0115  kg
        Width
        2  cm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.