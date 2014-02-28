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Discontinued

In ear headphones with mic

SHE3805BL/00

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Pink
Pink
White
White

Extra bass

The small and colorful SHE3805 packs a punch with its efficient speakers that deliver ultra dynamic bass. Soft ear caps with oval tube inserts ensure ergonomic fit while the built-in microphone switches you from music to calls easily.

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Compact headset with oval sound tube

Extra bass

  • Blue

Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

Efficient 8.6mm drivers deliver clear, precise sound

Efficient 8.6mm drivers deliver clear, precise sound

Small and efficient 8.6mm speaker drivers deliver clear sound for enhanced listening enjoyment on the go.

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