Discontinued
SHE3805BL/00
Extra bass
The small and colorful SHE3805 packs a punch with its efficient speakers that deliver ultra dynamic bass. Soft ear caps with oval tube inserts ensure ergonomic fit while the built-in microphone switches you from music to calls easily.
Blue
The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.
Small and efficient 8.6mm speaker drivers deliver clear sound for enhanced listening enjoyment on the go.