Discontinued
SHL3265BL/00
Available in
High impact bass crisp details
The SHL3265 delivers performance for aspiring DJs. 40mm neodymium drivers offer dynamic bass, while changeable earshells rotate 165° for easy monitoring. Equipped for 2000mW power, the headphones are distortion free even at high volumes.
40mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Breathable ear cushions
Compact folding
High power handling offers high performance whatever the volume or source. Delivery is clear and distortion free even at high volumes or high audio input power levels.
Designed with the aspiring DJs in mind, earpieces headphones each rotate 165° for convenient one-ear listening while track mixing. The swivel can also be useful during normal listening, when outside sounds need to be heard.