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Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHL3265BL/00

Available in

Black
Black
Black
Black
Black and gold
Black and gold
Blue
Blue
Red
Red

High impact bass crisp details

The SHL3265 delivers performance for aspiring DJs. 40mm neodymium drivers offer dynamic bass, while changeable earshells rotate 165° for easy monitoring. Equipped for 2000mW power, the headphones are distortion free even at high volumes.

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High impact bass crisp details

  • 40mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Breathable ear cushions

  • Compact folding

In-line mic and pick up botton for easy handsfree calls

In-line mic and pick up botton for easy handsfree calls

2000mW high power handling, no distortion even at high volum

High power handling offers high performance whatever the volume or source. Delivery is clear and distortion free even at high volumes or high audio input power levels.

Earpieces swivel 165° for monitoring and added flexibility

Designed with the aspiring DJs in mind, earpieces headphones each rotate 165° for convenient one-ear listening while track mixing. The swivel can also be useful during normal listening, when outside sounds need to be heard.

Technical Specifications

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