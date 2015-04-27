Discontinued
SHL3265RD/00
Available in
High impact bass crisp details
The SHL3265 delivers performance for aspiring DJs. 40mm neodymium drivers offer dynamic bass, while changeable earshells rotate 165° for easy monitoring. Equipped for 2000mW power, the headphones are distortion free even at high volumes.
40mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Breathable ear cushions
Compact folding
Closed-back system blocks out ambient noise for immersive listening
Soft ear-pads improve breathability and dissipate pressure and heat for longer wearing comfort.
High power handling offers high performance whatever the volume or source. Delivery is clear and distortion free even at high volumes or high audio input power levels.