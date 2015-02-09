Discontinued
SHL3265DG/00
Available in
High impact bass crisp details
The SHL3265 delivers performance for aspiring DJs. 40mm neodymium drivers offer dynamic bass, while changeable earshells rotate 165° for easy monitoring. Equipped for 2000mW power, the headphones are distortion free even at high volumes.
40mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Breathable ear cushions
Compact folding
Soft ear-pads improve breathability and dissipate pressure and heat for longer wearing comfort.
Made to give you the best experience on the go, the SHL3260 can be folded away for perfect portability and easy storage. Clever design and careful selection of components including durable hinges allow them to be maneuvered with ease.