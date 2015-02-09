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Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHL3265DG/00

Available in

Black
Black
Black
Black
Black and gold
Black and gold
Blue
Blue
Red
Red

High impact bass crisp details

The SHL3265 delivers performance for aspiring DJs. 40mm neodymium drivers offer dynamic bass, while changeable earshells rotate 165° for easy monitoring. Equipped for 2000mW power, the headphones are distortion free even at high volumes.

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High impact bass crisp details

  • 40mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Breathable ear cushions

  • Compact folding

Soft 80mm diameter ear cushions for longer listening comfort

Soft 80mm diameter ear cushions for longer listening comfort

Soft ear-pads improve breathability and dissipate pressure and heat for longer wearing comfort.

1.2m long cable is ideal for outdoor use

1.2m long cable is ideal for outdoor use

Compact foldable design with reversable earpieces

Made to give you the best experience on the go, the SHL3260 can be folded away for perfect portability and easy storage. Clever design and careful selection of components including durable hinges allow them to be maneuvered with ease.

Technical Specifications

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