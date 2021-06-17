Search terms

Philips NutriU app

Philips NutriU app

The tastiest healthy choices. Quick and easy, every day.

Discover the ultimate cooking experience with the NutriU app and Philips kitchen appliances, take the next step on your healthy eating journey while also becoming a better chef.

Download the Philips NutriU app

500+ recipes, cooking tips and tricks

350+ recipes, cooking tips and tricks

App rating

Rated 4.7 stars by our community of foodies

NutriU chefs

1,000,000+ satisfied NutriU chefs

NutriU app features

Daily inspiration and ways to discover new favorite recipes 

 

The NutriU app* is loaded with recipes, tips, and recommendations. Get inspired, find your favourite recipes and make dishes that are both delicious and healthy.

 

*Available in selected markets

Step-by-step instructions to become a better cook 

 

Unleash your inner chef and prepare all kinds of healthy, delicious meals. NutriU guides you through every step of the process, helping you to create homemade meals that you and your whole family love.

Connects to Philips devices for your comfort

 

Selected Philips devices can be connected to the NutriU app. This allows you to follow the cooking process remotely from your phone or tablet.

 

You can send the cooking parameters for NutriU recipes to your Philips device, monitor the cooking process, keep your food warm and adjust cooking settings,  all without having to go back and forth to the kitchen.

an easy shopping list, creating and sharing a your own original recipe ideas, and the NutriU community

Plenty of features

 
Including quick search and save for recipes, nutritional values, an easy shopping list, creating and sharing a your own original recipe ideas, and the NutriU community*. 
 

*Available in selected markets

Discover more

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions

How do I download the NutriU-app?

You can download the NutriU-app both on the Apple App Store and Google Play Apps. Simply click on the links above or open the relevant app store program on your device and search for NutriU.

What kind of recipes can I find in the NutriU-app?

The NutriU app contains hundreds of recipes. From fried chicken and chips to bread, you can find recipes to suit any taste and diet.

