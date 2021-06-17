NutriU app features
The NutriU app* is loaded with recipes, tips, and recommendations. Get inspired, find your favourite recipes and make dishes that are both delicious and healthy. *Available in selected markets
The NutriU app* is loaded with recipes, tips, and recommendations. Get inspired, find your favourite recipes and make dishes that are both delicious and healthy.
*Available in selected markets
Unleash your inner chef and prepare all kinds of healthy, delicious meals. NutriU guides you through every step of the process, helping you to create homemade meals that you and your whole family love.
Unleash your inner chef and prepare all kinds of healthy, delicious meals. NutriU guides you through every step of the process, helping you to create homemade meals that you and your whole family love.
Selected Philips devices can be connected to the NutriU app. This allows you to follow the cooking process remotely from your phone or tablet. You can send the cooking parameters for NutriU recipes to your Philips device, monitor the cooking process, keep your food warm and adjust cooking settings, all without having to go back and forth to the kitchen.
Selected Philips devices can be connected to the NutriU app. This allows you to follow the cooking process remotely from your phone or tablet.
You can send the cooking parameters for NutriU recipes to your Philips device, monitor the cooking process, keep your food warm and adjust cooking settings, all without having to go back and forth to the kitchen.
*Available in selected markets
*Available in selected markets
You can download the NutriU-app both on the Apple App Store and Google Play Apps. Simply click on the links above or open the relevant app store program on your device and search for NutriU.
The NutriU app contains hundreds of recipes. From fried chicken and chips to bread, you can find recipes to suit any taste and diet.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.