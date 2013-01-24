Garment Steamers

A clothes steamer is perfect for delicate fabrics, quick touch-ups and tricky to iron items
Steam gently penetrates even the most delicate fabrics with no risk of scorching or burning — and no ironing board required. And it does more than just keep you looking your best. Steam removes odors and kills bacteria, so clothes are fresh and ready to wear again.
If you’re new to steaming clothes, you’ll be surprised how fast and easy it is to do.
Steam&Go Plus takes just 45 seconds to heat and is ready to use. Then you can use the handheld steamer vertically and horizontally to refresh clothes. And with a few tips, you’ll steam clothes with ease. Safely steam all fabrics from silk to cashmere, and jackets to pleats.
If you’re new to steaming clothes, you’ll be surprised how fast and easy it is to do. Steam&Go Plus takes just 45 seconds to heat and is ready to use. Then you can use the handheld steamer vertically and horizontally to refresh clothes. And with a few tips, you’ll steam clothes with ease. Safely steam all fabrics from silk to cashmere, and jackets to pleats.
Effortlessly de-wrinkle and refresh even delicate clothes with no burns. Compact handheld steamer heats up in 45 seconds. Steam vertically or horizontally for better results. Detachable water tank makes it easy to refill anytime.
Hold Steam&Go Plus upright to easily steam hanging clothes. To treat cuffs, collars or stubborn creases, lay your clothes on a flat surface. Then tip handheld steamer horizontally for a crisp, smooth finish — no spills, drips or loss of steam.
Safely steam even your delicate clothes. Our SmartFlow heated plate is safe for all fabrics and avoids wet spots. Whether you use handheld garment steamer vertically or horizontally, it helps press your fabric for even better results*.
With its ergonomic design, our portable clothes steamer is light, comfortable and easy to use. Its small hand-held design is ideal for travel or to store when not in use.
|
Handheld steamer
HKD398.00*
Handheld garment steamer
|
Steam&Go
Steam&Go
HKD478.00*
Handheld garment steamer
|
Steam&Go Plus
Steam&Go
HKD598.00*
Handheld garment steamer
|
StyleTouch Pure
HKD848.00*
Garment Steamer
|
|
|
|
|
Power
|
|
|
|
|
Continuous steam
|
|
|
|
|
Water tank
|
|
|
|
|
Steaming autonomy
|
|
|
|
|
Steam plate
|
|
|
|
|
Special Technology
|
|
|
|
|
Calc Management
|
|
|
|
|
Accessories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Compared to Philips Steam&Go GC310 and GC320; without SmartFlow heated plate.
* * Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.