Philips SpeedPro | Cordless vacuum
FC6726/61
180° suction nozzle for powerful and precise dirt pick-up
LEDs in the nozzle to reveal hidden dust and dirt
PowerBlade motor engineered for high airspeed
Up to 40 min of cleaning power, with 21.6V Li-ion batteries
Integrated handheld unit, crevice tool and turbo brush
From room to room, watch our fast cordless vacuum tackle dust and dirt, even in the toughest spots - whether you need to vacuum along wall edges or under low furniture.
You can tackle any type of floor with confidence thanks to our 180° suction nozzle. It is designed for precise and powerful pick-up, even in the toughest spots. The bright LEDs in the nozzle spot hidden dust and dirt as you easily manuevre your cordless vacuum.
You can tackle any type of floor with confidence thanks to our 180° suction nozzle. It is designed for precise and powerful pick-up, even in the toughest spots. The bright LEDs in the nozzle spot hidden dust and dirt as you easily manuevre your cordless vacuum.
PowerCyclone 7 technology separates dust from
Easily reach under your low furniture thanks to the special design. And with the dust bucket on top, you can vacuum at a lower angle that works even when it is fully flat on the floor.
Philips SpeedPro Aqua | Cordless vacuum
FC6721/01
180° suction nozzle for powerful and precise dirt pick-up
LEDs in the nozzle to reveal hidden dust and dirt
Unique vacuum & mop system tackles multiple dirt types in one go
PowerBlade digital motor engineered for high airspeed
Up to 50 min of cleaning power, with 21.6V Li-ion batteries
Integrated handheld unit, crevice tool, and turbo brush
|
Color
|
|
|
|
Nozzle
|
|
|
|
Voltage
|
|
|
|
Run Time
|
|
|
|
Dust Capacity
|
|
|
|
Accessories
|
|
|