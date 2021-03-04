Follow the steps below on which brew group parts need to be greased:

Switch OFF your espresso machine Remove the brew group from the machine and rinse it under a fresh and lukewarm water. Let it air-dry Apply a thin layer of grease on the piston of the brew group Apply a thin layer of grease around the shaft located on the bottom of the brew group Apply a thin layer of grease to the rails on both sides.

Note: To lubricate the brew group, use Philips/Saeco’s grease HD5061. You can purchase them from our online store here.