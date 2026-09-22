How to assemble my Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner?

Before using your Philips AquaTrio Cordless for the first time, follow the steps in this article and/or watch our videos.
The information below only applies to AquaTrio 7000 and 9000 series models (not to AquaTrio and AquaTrio Pro). See the image below.
1. Click the appliance holder of your Philips AquaTrio 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner into the After-Clean tray and connect the position holder to the tube.
2. Please make sure that the After-clean tray is placed in the after clean and storage station.
Tip: You can hang the cleaning brush on the hook of the appliance holder.
1. Attach the 3-in-1 handheld to the dust bucket ('click').
2. Attach the dust bucket to the tube ('click').
3. Insert the tube into the LED nozzle.
4. To store the vacuum only set-up, place the vacuum only set-up in the after-clean and storage station by first placing the LED nozzle onto the long side of the baseplate and then pressing the tube into the holder.
1. To assemble the Vacuum and Mop set-up, attach the 3-in-1 handheld to the wet module ('click').
2. Attach the wet module to the AquaSpin nozzle ('click').
3. To store the Vacuum and Mop set-up, you can place it in the after-clean and storage station.
Note: It is not possible to store the Vacuum and Mop set-up on the wall-mount. It is only possible to store the Vacuum only set-up on the wall-mount.
The information on this page applies to the following models: XW7110/01 , XW7110/02 .
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