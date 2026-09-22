ProductsSupport
zh/en

Support homepage

Philips Support

How to assemble my Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner?

Before using your Philips AquaTrio Cordless for the first time, follow the steps in this article and/or watch our videos.
The information below only applies to AquaTrio 7000 and 9000 series models (not to AquaTrio and AquaTrio Pro). See the image below.

7000 and 9000 series

The information on this page applies to the following models: XW7110/01 , XW7110/02 .

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage