How to assemble my Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner?

1. To assemble the Vacuum and Mop set-up, attach the 3-in-1 handheld to the wet module ('click').

2. Attach the wet module to the AquaSpin nozzle ('click').

3. To store the Vacuum and Mop set-up, you can place it in the after-clean and storage station.



Note: It is not possible to store the Vacuum and Mop set-up on the wall-mount. It is only possible to store the Vacuum only set-up on the wall-mount.