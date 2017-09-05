Philips AVENT - Continuing to breastfeed

Search terms
If you’ve been breastfeeding exclusively for six months and plan to continue, you can expect to see some changes in your milk and your breasts.
The size of your breasts will stay the same from one to six months while you’re breastfeeding, but the amount of breast tissue reduces significantly between six and nine months, even though there’s only a small decrease in milk production.
By the time you get to 15 months of milk production, (lactation) your breasts will be back to their pre-pregnancy size.
As your baby begins to eat more solids the demand for breast milk will decrease, so you’ll naturally produce less.
Whilst breasts don’t need to be emptied to satisfy most babies, draining the breast is still recommended. It will help prevent complications of painful, blocked ducts and inflammation.
If your baby is growing normally, you don’t need to worry about following set breastfeeding routines. Your baby will let you know when it’s time to feed and whether one or both breasts are needed for a meal.
