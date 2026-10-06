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Party speakers

Party speakers (3)

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Party speakers

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Philips
Bluetooth party speaker

TAX2208/00
  • Party light
  • True Wireless dual connect
  • Karaoke input with echo effect
  • Built-in rechargeable battery
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Philips
Bluetooth party speaker

TANX200/98
  • Bluetooth®
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Philips
Bluetooth party speaker

TANX100/98
  • Bluetooth®
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