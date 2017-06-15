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X-tremeVision Pro150Performance and lifetime

12258XVPS2

Take performance to the X-treme

Philips X-tremeVision plus car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness and a superior beam length. So you see further, react faster and drive safer.

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Extra light, extra brightness

Take performance to the X-treme

  • Type of lamp: H1

  • 12 V,55 W

  • More light

  • Up to 350 h

  • Number of bulbs: 2

The safest, road-legal headlights

The safest, road-legal headlights

Philips X-tremeVision Plus is by far the safest, easiest and most efficient way to upgrade your car headlights within legal parameters. They are fully ECE certified.

A lifetime of safety so you can see and be seen

Every potential failure of a spare part is a risk for you and your vehicle. This is especially true for headlights. Every broken headlight lamp reduces visibility and safety for you and the oncoming traffic. Philips X-tremeVision plus is optimized for a long and reliable lifetime. So you can see and be seen for longer than with any other high performance lamp.

Exceptional beam quality and performance

With a combination of more light and increased color temperature, Philips X-tremeVision plus qualifies as one of the best performance beams in the halogen segment.

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