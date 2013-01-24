White 4000K light
Add style to your car’s looks. Philips BlueVision ultra produces 4,000K of high quality white light so your car will stand out on the road. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
White 4000K light
Add style to your car’s looks. Philips BlueVision ultra produces 4,000K of high quality white light so your car will stand out on the road. See all benefits
White 4000K light
Add style to your car’s looks. Philips BlueVision ultra produces 4,000K of high quality white light so your car will stand out on the road. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
White 4000K light
Add style to your car’s looks. Philips BlueVision ultra produces 4,000K of high quality white light so your car will stand out on the road. See all benefits
Technical specifications
Packaging Data