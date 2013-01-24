Home
CrystalVision

car headlight bulb

12342CVSL
    -{discount-value}

    Drive with style

    Philips CrystalVision halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your car with 4300K bright white light. With the blue coating and the silver top finishing, your car will look more stylish See all benefits

      Drive with style

      Bright white light

      • H4
      • 12V
      • 60W/55W
      • 2x T10 LED lamps included
      CrystalVision 4300K bright white light for style upgrade

      CrystalVision 4300K bright white light for style upgrade

      With the blue coating and silver top design, CrystalVision is offering bright white headlight of 4300K to see and to be seen, for both city and country driving

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass^

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass^

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, eliminating the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful lighting. ^Application varies per bulb type.

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

      Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

      Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

      Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

      Bright white color match effect for high end look

      Supplied with two colour matching T10 LED position lamps, CrystalVision gives your car lights the premium look of high end cars.

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity^

      Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit. ^Application varies per bulb type

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers.

      For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standards on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lighting.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Technology
        Halogen
        Application
        • Additional high beam
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Designation
        H4 CrystalVision
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Range
        CrystalVision
        Type
        H4
        Base
        P43t-38

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        60 W/55  W

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        B3/Tc = 300/500

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        up to 4300  K
        Lumens [lm]
        1100m ± 15%

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900354393
        EAN3
        8727900354409
        Packaging type
        SL

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12342CVSL
        Ordering code
        35439330

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Bright white light
        Product highlight
        4300K

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        2.89  kg
        Height
        12.6  cm
        Length
        27.6  cm
        Width
        22.8  cm

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        144.5  g
        Height
        10.9  cm
        Length
        10.9  cm
        Net weight per piece
        21.5  g
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        20
        Width
        5.3  cm

