12496SVB2
Drive with style
SilverVision signaling lamps are designed for drivers seeking to personalize their vehicles. With SilverVision, drivers enjoy a full Chrome effect in the front and rear indicators.
Type of lamp: PY21W
Pack of: 2
12 V,21 W
More style
For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting
We highly recommended to change your signaling bulbs by pairs for symetric effect.
Which 12V lamp for which application? Philips Automotive offering includes the following applications: front and rear indicators.