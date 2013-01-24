Home
SilverVision

Conventional Interior and Signaling

12496SVB2
  • Drive with style Drive with style Drive with style
    SilverVision Conventional Interior and Signaling

    12496SVB2

    Drive with style

    SilverVision signaling lamps are designed for drivers seeking to personalize their vehicles. With SilverVision, drivers enjoy a full Chrome effect in the front and rear indicators. See all benefits

    SilverVision signaling lamps are designed for drivers seeking to personalize their vehicles. With SilverVision, drivers enjoy a full Chrome effect in the front and rear indicators. See all benefits

      Drive with style

      Silver coated design indicator

      • Type of lamp: PY21W
      • Pack of: 2
      • 12 V,21 W
      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

      Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all applications

      Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all applications

      Which 12V lamp for which application? Philips Automotive offering includes the following applications: front and rear indicators.

      Change both signaling lamps at once for maximum effect

      We highly recommended to change your signaling bulbs by pairs for symetric effect.

      Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

      Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

      Indicator lamps with Silver coating

      When turned off, Philips SilverVision bulbs prevent from unaesthetic orange effect in optics thanks to its unique Chrome coating. When turned on, it emits an orange, homologated light.

      Technical Specifications

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        21  W

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        500h

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        280  lm

      • Packaging Data

        EAN3
        8711500311191
        EAN1
        8711500311177
        Packaging type
        B2

      • Product description

        Application
        • Front indicator
        • Rear indicator
        Base
        BAU15s
        Designation
        PY21W SilverVision
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        SilverVision
        Technology
        Conventional
        Type
        PY21W

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        0.306  kg
        Height
        13  cm
        Width
        13.5  cm

      • Packed product information

        Pack Quantity
        2
        MOQ (for professionals)
        20
        Gross weight per piece
        15.3  g
        Height
        12.9  cm
        Length
        6.7  cm
        Net weight per piece
        8  g
        Width
        2.7  cm

      • Ordering information

        Ordering code
        31117730
        Order entry
        12496SVB2

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Style

