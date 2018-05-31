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SilverVisionConventional Interior and Signaling

12496SVB2

Drive with style

SilverVision signaling lamps are designed for drivers seeking to personalize their vehicles. With SilverVision, drivers enjoy a full Chrome effect in the front and rear indicators.

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Silver coated design indicator

Drive with style

  • Type of lamp: PY21W

  • Pack of: 2

  • 12 V,21 W

  • More style

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

Change both signaling lamps at once for maximum effect

We highly recommended to change your signaling bulbs by pairs for symetric effect.

Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all applications

Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all applications

Which 12V lamp for which application? Philips Automotive offering includes the following applications: front and rear indicators.

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