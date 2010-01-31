Discontinued
190S1CB/00
Ergonomic display enhances productivity
With features like SmartImage, SmartContrast, SmartControl and TrueVision, the energy efficient 190S1 business display enhances your productivity
48 cm (19") w S-line
Format 16:10
The Compact Ergo Base is a 'people friendly' Philips monitor base that tilts, swivels and is height adjustable so each user can position the monitor for maximum viewing comfort and efficiency.
"Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilize upto 65% post consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, while eliminated in monitors with LED backlight completely. Visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.
Philips EPEAT Silver certified monitors ensure protection for human health and environment, and are highly energy efficient ensuring low emissions of climate changing green house gases. EPEAT program helps purchasers evaluate, compare and select Monitors based on 51 environmental criteria supported by US EPA. EPEAT Silver is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit www.epeat.net for registration status in your country.