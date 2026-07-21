Monitors
All series
Brilliance LCD monitor with Audio
Discontinued
Support
19B1AB/00
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Important information manual - English
Localized commercial leaflet - English
All (2)
Is the LCD screen resistant to scratches?
Why is my Display showing jagged characters, and not sharp text?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
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