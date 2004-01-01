Search terms

Professional TV accessory

22AV1965A/12
    Made for the Philips HeartLine Bedside TV, the 3m DC Power Cable is as innovative as the display itself. Save time and effort during custom installations by ordering this power cable pre-mounted within the optional wall or ceiling arms.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Philips 3m DC Power Cable

      • DC Power Cable

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Works with
        19HFL5x14W

      • Dimensions

        Length
        300  cm

