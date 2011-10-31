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    Brilliance LCD monitor, LED backlight

    241S4LYCB/00

    Sustainable productivity

    The Philips ergonomic LED display using 25% recycled materials and PVC, BFR free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity

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    Brilliance LCD monitor, LED backlight

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    Sustainable productivity

    with energy efficient ergonomic LED display

    • S Line
    • 24" (61 cm)
    • Full HD display
    SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

    SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

    The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base can swivel, tilt and rotate to various angles to ensure maximum comfort. The height adjustable stand guarantees the optimal viewing level, reducing the physical strains of a long workday, while cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.

    Low bezel-to-table height for maximum reading comfort

    Low bezel-to-table height for maximum reading comfort

    The Philips monitor, thanks to its advanced SmartErgoBase, can be lowered down almost to desk level for a comfortable viewing angle. Low bezel-to-table height is the perfect solution if you use bifocals, trifocals or progressive lens glasses for your computing work. Additionally, it allows for users with greatly different heights to use the monitor in their preferred angle and height settings, helping them reduce fatigue and strain.

    SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

    SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

    SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

    TrueVision ensures lab quality images

    TrueVision ensures lab quality images

    TrueVision is a proprietary Philips technology that uses advanced algorithm for testing and aligning monitor display which gives you the ultimate display performance. Philips ensures TrueVision monitors leave the factory fine-tuned with this process giving you consistent color and picture quality.

    LED technology ensures natural colors

    White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

    DisplayPort delivers high bandwidth for ultra fine images

    DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to Monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15meter cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates - making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the demanding gaming and movies, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via use of various adapters.

    Zero mercury content

    Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

    PVC-BFR free housing

    This Philips monitor housing is free from brominated flame retardant and polyvinyl chloride (PVC-BFR free)

    100% recyclable packaging

    Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In selected models, we utilize >= 65% Post-Consumer Recycled plastics, ensuring reduction in waste. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead and Mercury. Our display housing is made up of PVC/BFR free material. For more information, please visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.

    SmartControl for easy performance tuning

    PC software for fine tuning display performance and settings. Philips offers users two choices for display setting adjustment. Either navigate the multilevel On Screen Display menu through buttons on the display itself or use the Philips SmartControl software to easily adjust the various display settings in a familiar way

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      24 inch / 61 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      TFT-LCD
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.276 x 0.276 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      250  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1000:1
      SmartContrast
      20,000,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      5  ms
      Viewing angle
      • 170º (H) / 160º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage
      Effective viewing area
      531.4 (H) x 298.9 (V)
      Scanning Frequency
      30 - 83 kHz (H) / 56 - 75 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      • DisplayPort x 1
      • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
      • VGA (Analog )
      Sync Input
      • Separate Sync
      • Sync on Green

    • Convenience

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 7/Vista/XP
      User convenience
      • SmartImage
      • Brightness
      • SmartPower
      • Menu
      • Power On/Off
      OSD Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)
      Control software
      SmartControl Premium

    • Stand

      Height adjustment
      100  mm
      Pivot
      90 degree
      Swivel
      -65/65  degree
      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      ECO mode
      12W (typ.)
      Power supply
      • 100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
      • Built-in
      Off mode
      0.1W
      On mode
      20.17W (typ.) (EnergyStar 5.0 test method)
      Standby mode
      0.1W
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Product with stand (mm)
      565 x 403 x 227  mm
      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      624 x 405 x 172  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      565 x 352 x 55  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      8.3  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      6.3  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      4.3  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40°C  °C
      MTBF
      30,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60°C  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • EnergyStar 5.0
      • EPEAT*
      • RoHS
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %
      Specific Substances
      • PVC / BFR free housing
      • Mercury free
      Recycled material
      25%

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • BSMI
      • CE Mark
      • FCC Class B
      • GOST
      • SASO
      • SEMKO
      • TUV Ergo
      • TUV/GS
      • UL/cUL
      • WEEE
      • TCO Certified

    • Cabinet

      Finish
      Texture
      Foot
      Black
      Front bezel
      Black
      Rear cover
      Black

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