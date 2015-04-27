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  • Incredible functionality for your guests Incredible functionality for your guests Incredible functionality for your guests

    Professional LED TV

    24HFL3010W/12

    Incredible functionality for your guests

    With this energy-efficient LED TV, you can enjoy the benefits of a dedicated Healthcare TV. Allow your patients to buy premium content, inform them via info pages and use the latest remote technology for effortless installation and control

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    Professional LED TV

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    Incredible functionality for your guests

    With smart info pages

    • 24" HeartLine
    • LED
    • DVB-T2/T/C
    MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

    MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

    MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

    SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

    SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

    SmartInstall makes installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.

    SmartInfo for branded, interactive healthcare info pages

    SmartInfo for branded, interactive healthcare info pages

    SmartInfo allows you to easily provide hospital or healthcare information to your patients. Your patients have access to this interactive hospital webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or internet. You can change the information regularly and easily keep your patients up to date with all the latest information.

    Serial Xpress Protocol Easy for interactive systems

    Serial Xpress Protocol Easy for interactive systems

    With Serial Xpress Protocol Easy the TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers.

    LED TV for images with incredible contrast

    With LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption and beautiful lines combined with high brightness, incredible contrast and vibrant colors.

    Including white remote control designed for healthcare usage

    This TV comes with a stylish white remote control specifically designed for healthcare usage. The solid surface and smooth back of the remote allow it to be easily cleaned and disinfected. In addition, low battery check and anti- theft battery provision are features which can contribute to efficient hospital operations.

    Full Hotel, Healthcare and Prison Modes

    All required features for professional use in environments where more is required than in a living room. From volume and menu locking to more rigorous material testing, energy saving, anti-theft remote controls and dedicated Heathcare and Prison features to allow for niche market applications.

    Multi remote control avoids interference with other TVs

    The multi remote control feature ensures that each remote only operates one TV. There can be up to 14 different TVs in one room without any mutual interference of the remote controls.

    Nurse-call compatibility optimized for the Healthcare sector

    Nurse-call system compatibility makes Philips Healthcare TVs a highly integrated tool that provides not only entertainment options for the user/patient but also gives convenient access to help in medical emergencies.

    Additional headphone connection for personal listening

    This speaker system features additional headphone connection. Connect your own headphone for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it.

    Prevent unauthorized use by local control locking

    By disabling or enabling the local control locking, the administrator can prevent unauthorized use of the TV via the control buttons, saving the hotelier overheads.

    Eco-friendly design & flame retardant housing

    Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimizing overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to the fire.

    Low power consumption

    Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      24  inch
      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      60  cm
      Display
      LED HD TV
      Brightness
      250  cd/m²
      Picture enhancement
      • Pixel Plus HD
      • 200Hz Perfect Motion Rate
      Panel resolution
      1366 x 768p
      Viewing angle
      178º (H) / 178º (V)

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Digital TV
      DVB-T/T2/C
      Video Playback
      • NTSC
      • PAL
      • SECAM
      Analog TV
      PAL

    • Features

      Ease of use
      • Picture Style
      • Sound Style
      • Picture Format
      Digital services
      • 8d EPG
      • Now&Next
      • MHEG
      • Teletext
      • HbbTV
      Local control
      On/Off switch (side)

    • Hospitality Features

      Hotel mode
      • Menu lock
      • Installation Menu Lock
      • Volume limitation
      • Local Control Lock
      Prison mode
      • high security mode
      • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
      Timer
      • Sleep Timer
      • Wake Up Alarm
      • Wake Up On Channel
      • Wake up Sounds
      Switch On control
      • Channel
      • Feature
      • Picture Format
      • Volume
      Anti-Theft
      • Battery Anti-theft Protection
      • Kensington Lock
      Power control
      • Auto Power ON
      • Green/fast startup
      Your brand
      • SmartInfo
      • Welcome Logo
      • Welcome Message
      • Customizable Dashboard (HTML)
      Clock
      • Clock in Standby Mode
      • Glow-in-the-Dark RC button
      • On-screen Clock
      • Optional External Clock
      SmartInfo
      • HTML5 Browser
      • Interactive Templates
      • Picture Slide Show
      Cloning and Firmware update
      • Instant Initial Cloning
      • Via USB/RF
      CMND&Control
      • Off-Line Channel Editor
      • Off-Line Settings Editor
      • Remote Management over RF
      • CMND&Create
      Control
      • Block Automatic Channel Update
      • Serial Xpress Protocol
      Interactive DRM
      VSecure
      Revenue generation
      MyChoice
      Remote Control
      • Cable Strap Ready
      • Low Battery Detection
      • RC Battery Door Lock
      Channels
      Combined List

    • Healthcare features

      Control
      • Multi-Remote Control
      • Healthcare RC compatible
      • Nurse call system compatible
      Convenience
      • Headphone out
      • Independent main speaker mute
      Safety
      • Double isolation class II
      • Flame retardant

    • Multimedia

      Video playback supported
      • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
      • MPEG1
      • MPEG2
      • MPEG4
      • WMV9/VC1
      • Containers: AVI, MKV
      • 3GP
      • ASF
      • M2TS
      • M4V
      • MP4
      • MPG
      • PS
      • Quicktime
      • TS
      • WMV
      Music formats supported
      • MP3
      • AAC
      • WAV
      • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
      Subtitle formats supported
      • SRT
      • ASS
      • SMI
      • SSA SUB
      • TXT
      Picture formats supported
      • BMP
      • JPG
      • PNG
      • GIF
      Supp. Video Resolution on USB
      up to 1920x1080p@60Hz
      Multimedia connections
      USB

    • Audio

      Sound output Power
      10 (2x5)  W
      Speakers
      • 2.0
      • Down Firing
      Sound Features
      • AVL
      • Incredible surround
      • Dynamic Bass
      • Dolby MS10

    • Power

      Mains power
      AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
      Ambient temperature
      0 °C to 40 °C
      Standby power consumption
      <0.3W
      Energy Label Class
      A+
      Eu Energy Label power
      18  W
      Power Saving Features
      Eco mode
      Annual energy consumption
      26  kW·h

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Tabletop Stand
      • 2x AAA batteries
      • Warranty Leaflet
      • Legal and Safety brochure
      • Power Cord
      • Remote Control 22AV1109H/12
      Optional
      • External Clock 22AV1120C/00
      • Setup RC 22AV9573A
      • Remote Control 22AV1409A/12

    • Connectivity Side

      Common Interface Slot
      CI+ 1.3
      HDMI2
      HDMI 1.4
      Headphone out
      Mini-Jack
      USB1
      USB 2.0

    • Connectivity Rear

      Scart
      • RGB
      • CVBS
      • SVHS
      Component
      YPbPr + L/R cinch
      AV input
      CVBS shared with YPbPr
      DVI audio in
      Mini-Jack
      External Control
      RJ-48
      Antenna
      IEC-75
      HDMI1
      HDMI 1.4
      Digital Audio out
      Optical
      VGA input
      15 pin D-sub

    • Connectivity Enhancements

      RJ48
      • IR-In/Out
      • Serial Xpress interface
      EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
      • One touch play
      • System Standby
      • RC pass through
      • system audio control
      HDMI
      • ARC (all ports)
      • DVI (all ports)
      Scart
      Power on scart

    • Design

      Colour
      White

    • Dimensions

      Product weight
      3.3  kg
      Set Width
      550  mm
      Set width (with stand)
      550  mm
      Wall mount compatible
      • M4
      • 75 x 75 mm
      Set Height
      342  mm
      Set Depth
      40/48  mm
      Set height (with stand)
      387  mm
      Set depth (with stand)
      144  mm
      Product weight (+stand)
      3.5  kg

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Batteries for remote control
    • Remote Control
    • Warranty leaflet
    • Power cord
    • Table top stand
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