GoPure

replacement filter

51001X1
  • For fresh and healthy air in your car For fresh and healthy air in your car For fresh and healthy air in your car
    GoPure replacement filter

    51001X1

    For fresh and healthy air in your car

    Philips 3-layers filtration removes up to 99% of in-car air pollutants, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

    GoPure replacement filter

    GoPure replacement filter

      • HEPA/HESA dual filtration

      Cleans 99% of in-car air pollutants

      Three-layers filter eliminates 99.9% of 0.3µm harmful fine particles (incl. industry and exhaust fumes, dust, allergens, bacteria and viruses), and neutralizes 99% of toxic gaseous chemicals (incl. car interior plastics and upholstery)

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Designation
        FIL301 ACA
        Color
        Black
        Technology
        Replacement filter

      • Replacement

        GoPure clean air system type
        GPC10GPX1, GPC20GPX1, 51008GPX1, 50996GPX1

      • Weight and dimensions

        Box dimensions (L x W x H)
        4.9" x 4.8" x 0.9"  mm
        Box weight
        0,3  g
        Product dimensions (L x W x H)
        4.7" x 4.3" x 0.8"  mm
        Product weight
        0,2  g

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Fresh/healthy air in your car

