Search terms

EN
ZH
  • Engage them Engage them Engage them

    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

    55BDL4051T/00

    Engage them

    Inspire collaboration. Deliver information. This responsive Philips Multi-Touch Professional Full HD Display is ideal for multi-finger, multi-user applications-from wayfinding to presentations. Up to 10 touch points can be active at once.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

    Similar products

    See all Unmapped

    Engage them

    10-point Multi-Touch display.

    • 55"
    • Powered by Android
    • Multi-touch
    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

    CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

    CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

    Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

    Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

    Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android OS ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

    CMND & Deploy. Install and launch apps remotely

    Quickly install and launch any app-even when you're off-site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the Philips Professional Display App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store, and click on the app you want to install. The app is automatically downloaded and launched.

    Internal memory. Upload content for instant play

    Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      138.8  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      54.64  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1920x1080p
      Pixel pitch
      0.63 x 0.63 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      450  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 million
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1100:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      12  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      Surface treatment
      Anti-Glare coating

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      3.5mm jack
      Video input
      • Display Port1.2 (x1)
      • DVI-I (x 1)
      • HDMI 1.4 (x2)
      • USB 2.0 (x2)
      • USB 2.0 (x1)
      Audio input
      3.5 mm jack
      Other connections
      • micro SD
      • Micro USB(type B)x1
      Video output
      • DisplayPort (x1)
      • DVI-I (x1)
      External control
      • RJ45
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape
      • Portrait
      Picture in picture
      PIP
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • IR Loopthrough
      • DisplayPort
      • DVI
      • RS232
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Other convenience
      Carrying handles
      Picture performance
      Advanced color control
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45
      • HDMI (One Wire)
      Memory
      16GB eMMC

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      76  W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W
      Power Saving Features
      Smart Power
      Energy Label Class
      F

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70Hz
      • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75Hz
      Video formats
      • 480i, 60Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 576i, 50Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
      • 480i, 30, 60Hz
      • 576i, 25, 50Hz

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1271.0  mm
      Product weight
      31  kg
      Set Height
      741.8  mm
      Set Depth
      91.4  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      50.04  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      29.20  inch
      Wall Mount
      400 x 400 mm, M6
      Set Depth (inch)
      3.60  inch
      Bezel width
      29.2 mm
      Product weight (lb)
      68.34  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 - 40degC (Landscape)/0 - 35degC (Portrait)  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20 ~ 80(operation),5~95%(storage)  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20~60  °C

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • M2TS
      • M4V
      • MK3D
      • MKV
      • MP4
      • MPEG
      • MPG
      • MTS
      • TS
      • TTS
      • VOB
      • WMV
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • GIF
      • JPEG
      • JPG
      • PDF
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • AIF
      • AIFF
      • ASF
      • LPCM
      • M3U
      • M4A
      • MP3
      • MP4
      • WAV
      • WMA

    • Internal Player

      CPU
      Quad Core Cortex A9, 1.6G
      Memory
      2GB DDR3
      Storage
      16GB EMMC

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      Included Accessories
      Logo guide
      Stand
      Universal Stand (Large size)(Optional)

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • Arabic
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Polish
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Danish
      • Dutch
      • Finnish
      • Norwegian
      • Portuguese
      • Swedish
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • BSMI
      • CB
      • CE
      • EAC
      • FCC, Class B
      • PSE
      • CCC
      • PSB
      • RoHS
      • UL

    • Interactivity

      Multi-touch technology
      Infrared touch
      Touch points
      10 simultaneous touch points
      Plug and play
      HID compliant
      Protection glass
      • 5 mm tempered safety glass
      • Anti-Glare

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • AC Power Cord
    • RS232 cable
    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • Quick start guide
    • User manual on CD-ROM
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.