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Make it stand out with a fast Philips D-Line Professional 4K UHD display. Philips superb picture quality ensures true colors and intense contrast. You can effortlessly display content from multiple sources on a single screen.
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Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.
From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.
The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.
Turn your USB into a true cost effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display.Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on screen menu, and enjoy your own created playlists anytime, anywhere.
Open Pluggable Specification is an industry standard slot in to which you can add an OPS-compatible media player. This gives you the ability to upgrade or change your hardware whenever you need. Turning your display in to an all-in-one digital signage solution has become simplicity personified.
Picture/Display
Connectivity
Convenience
Sound
Power
Supported Display Resolution
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Operating conditions
Multimedia Applications
Accessories
Miscellaneous
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