Multi-Touch Display

65BDL3052T/00
    Multi-Touch Display

    65BDL3052T/00

    Engage them

    Inspire collaboration. Deliver information. This responsive Philips Multi-Touch Professional 4K UHD Display is ideal for multi-finger, multi-user applications-from wayfinding to presentations. Up to 20 touch points can be active at once.

    Inspire collaboration. Deliver information. This responsive Philips Multi-Touch Professional 4K UHD Display is ideal for multi-finger, multi-user applications-from wayfinding to presentations. Up to 20 touch points can be active at once.

      20-point Multi-Touch display.

      • 65"
      • Powered by Android
      • Multi-touch
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

      CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

      Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

      Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android OS ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

      CMND & Deploy. Install and launch apps remotely

      Quickly install and launch any app-even when you're off-site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the Philips Professional Display App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store, and click on the app you want to install. The app is automatically downloaded and launched.

      Internal memory. Upload content for instant play

      Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        163.9  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        64.5  inch
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        4000:1
        Surface treatment
        Anti-Glare coating
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.372 x 0.372 mm
        Display colors
        1.07 Billion
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Panel technology
        VA
        Operating system
        Android 5.0.1

      • Interactivity

        Multi-touch technology
        Infrared touch
        Touch points
        20 simultaneous touch points
        Plug and play
        HID compliant
        Protection glass
        • 5 mm tempered safety glass
        • Anti-Glare
        • Anti-Reflective

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • HDMI (x4)
        • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
        • DisplayPort
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Audio output
        Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        External control
        • RJ45
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        Other connections
        • USB
        • micro SD
        • micro USB
        • OPS
        • USB power outlet (5 V. 2 amp)
        • mPCIe

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 576i, 25, 50Hz
        • 480i, 30, 60Hz
        • 2160p, 30,50, 60Hz
        • 480p, 30, 60Hz
        • 576p, 25, 50Hz

      • Convenience

        Placement
        Landscape (18/7)
        Signal loop through
        IR Loopthrough
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
        • HDMI (One Wire)
        Picture performance
        Advanced color control
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles
        Ease of installation
        Smart Insert
        Memory
        2GB DDR3/ 8GB eMMC
        Picture in picture
        PIP

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1475.4  mm
        Set Height
        850.4  mm
        Set Depth
        101.0  mm
        Product weight
        40.58  kg
        VESA Mount
        400(H)x400(V), M6
        Bezel width
        21.0 mm
        Product weight (lb)
        89.46  lb
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.98  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        33.48  inch
        Set Width (inch)
        58.09  inch
        Smart Insert mount
        100 x 200 mm

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W RMS

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80%(Operational),10 - 90%(Storage)  %
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Consumption (On mode)
        186 W
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power
        Consumption (Typical)
        165  W

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • HDMI cable
        • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
        Stand
        BM05922 (Optional)
        Included Accessories
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • USB Cover and screw x1

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Polish
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Norwegian
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • UL/cUL
        • RoHS
        • CB
        • C-Tick
        • EnergyStar 7.0
        • GOST
        • BSMI
        • CCC
        • CECP
        • EPEAT
        • EUP
        Warranty
        3 year warranty

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • WMA
        USB Playback Video
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • TS
        • VOB
        • WMV
        • ASF
        • AVI
        • DAT
        • FLV
        • WEBM

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        Quad Core Cortex A9 1.8GHz
        GPU
        ARM Mali400 Quad Core 533MHz
        Memory
        2GB DDR3
        Storage
        8GB eMMC

