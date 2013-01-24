Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- Batteries for remote control
- Remote Control
- RS232 cable
- HDMI cable
- IR sensor cable (1.8M)
- Quick start guide
- VGA cable
- Optional accessories: IR Light Motion Sensor (CRD41)
Turn heads
Stay visible day and night with a Philips H-Line Ultra-bright Professional 4K UHD Display. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for window displays and bright locations. From airports to shopping malls. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.
Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.
From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.
Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.
Turn a single Philips Professional Display into a bezel-free 2x2 videowall. By connecting four independent sources, you can effortlessly play multiple channels at once. Simply tell the display which zone should play which content. Ideal for situations like broadcast control rooms, where feeds from multiple cameras need to be clearly visible.
Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) in your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).
Make a big impact in bright or semi-outdoor locations. This ultra-high-brightness 3000 cd/m2 display is perfect for attracting attention in large, busy areas that are subject to high ambient light.
