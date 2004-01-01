Search terms

    Signage Solutions D-Line Display

    75BDL4511D/00

    Make it stand out with a fast Philips D-Line Professional 4K UHD display. Philips superb picture quality ensures true colors and intense contrast. You can effortlessly display content from multiple sources on a single screen.

    Signage Solutions D-Line Display

    Smart, fast 24/7 display.

    • 75"
    • UHD (3840 x 2160)
    • 500cd/m²
    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

    SmartPower for energy saving

    The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

    Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

    Turn your USB into a true cost effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display.Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on screen menu, and enjoy your own created playlists anytime, anywhere.

    ADS wide-view panel display

    Be seen from any angle with ADS wide-view technology. Advanced Super Dimension Switch delivers faster on-display picture processing for smoother content transitions, remarkable image accuracy, and superior colour reproduction with 180 degree viewing.

    Optional OPS Slot

    Open Pluggable Specification is an industry standard slot in to which you can add an OPS-compatible media player. This gives you the ability to upgrade or change your hardware whenever you need. Turning your display in to an all-in-one digital signage solution has become simplicity personified.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      189.3  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      74.5  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Pixel pitch
      0.4296 x 0.429 6 mm
      Optimum resolution
      3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      500  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 Billion
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1200:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Panel technology
      ADS
      Haze
      25%

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      3.5mm jack
      Video input
      • Display Port1.2 (x1)
      • DVI-I (x 1)
      • HDMI 2.0 (x3)
      • USB 2.0 (x2)
      Audio input
      3.5 mm jack
      Other connections
      OPS
      Video output
      • DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
      • HDMI 2.0 (x1)
      External control
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
      • RJ45
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape (24/7)
      • Portrait (24/7)
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Bright
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • DisplayPort
      • RS232
      • HDMI
      • IR Loopthrough
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W RMS

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      185  W
      Consumption (Max)
      345 W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5 W
      Energy Label Class
      G

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 480, 60Hz
      • 800 x 600, 60Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
      • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
      Video formats
      • 480i, 60Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 576i, 50Hz
      • 720p, 50,60 Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 2160p, 24, 30, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1683.5  mm
      Product weight
      35.9  kg
      Set Height
      961.7  mm
      Set Depth
      69.5 (@Wall mount)/ 91.8 (@Handle)  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      66.28  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      37.86  inch
      Wall Mount
      600(H)x400(V) mm, M8
      Set Depth (inch)
      2.74 inch(wall mount)/3.61 (@Handle)  inch
      Bezel width
      14.9 mm (Even bezel)
      Product weight (lb)
      79.15  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C
      Humidity range (operation)[RH]
      20 - 80% RH (No condensation)
      Humidity range (storage) [RH]
      5 - 95% RH (No condensation)

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • H.263
      • H.264
      • H.265
      • MPEG
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • JPEG
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • MPEG
      • HEAAC

    • Accessories

      Included Accessories
      • AC Switch Cover
      • Philips logo (x1)
      • RS232 daisy-chain cable
      • AC power cord
      • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
      • Quick start guide (x1)
      • Remote control & AAA batteries
      • RS232 cable
      • USB Cover and screw x1
      • Wire Clamper (x3)

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • Arabic
      • Dutch
      • Danish
      • English
      • French
      • Finnish
      • German
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Norwegian
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Traditional Chinese
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC, Class A
      • CCC
      • RoHS
      • CB
      • BSMI
      • EMF
      • VCCI
      • PSB
      • EnergyStar 8.0
      • ETL
      • CECP
      • EAC

