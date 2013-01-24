Double the light/more varieties for unique needs
The Ultinon HID bulb is a High Intensity Discharge bulb filled with a mixture of special salts and gases including Xenon. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Double the light/more varieties for unique needs
The Ultinon HID bulb is a High Intensity Discharge bulb filled with a mixture of special salts and gases including Xenon. See all benefits
Double the light/more varieties for unique needs
The Ultinon HID bulb is a High Intensity Discharge bulb filled with a mixture of special salts and gases including Xenon. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Double the light/more varieties for unique needs
The Ultinon HID bulb is a High Intensity Discharge bulb filled with a mixture of special salts and gases including Xenon. See all benefits
Technical specifications
Packaging Data