Ultinon HID - CX

Headlight bulb

85410CXX2
    Ultinon HID - CX Headlight bulb

    85410CXX2

    Philips Ultinon HID (CX) projects 5000K cool powerful white light for additional styling effect. See all benefits

    Ultinon HID - CX Headlight bulb

    Ultinon HID - CX Headlight bulb

      Quality 5000K white light upgrade

      • Type of lamp: D1S
      • Pack of: 2
      • 85 V,35 W
      • Standard
      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

      Award-winning car lamp manufacturer

      Our lamps are often commended by automotive experts.

      Adhering to high quality standards of the ECE homologation

      Philips Automotive is dedicated to producing best-in-class products and services in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market as well as in after-sales market. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximize safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements.

      Powerful light from Xenon HID bulb offers maximum safety

      Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light* for safer driving in all conditions. The intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps.

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

      Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass ideal for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity at the same time.

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light

      Ultinon HID (CX) is the upgrade for your Xenon headlight

      Philips Ultinon HID (CX) lamps designed for drivers who want additional styling effect and original equipment quality. The 5000K cool white light makes the car stand out on the road

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Technology
        Xenon
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Designation
        D1S CX
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        Ultinon HID - CX
        Base
        PK32d-2
        Marking ECE
        E1 04J
        Type
        D1S

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        35  W
        Voltage
        85  V

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        B3/Tc = 1500/2000

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        3200 ±450
        Color temperature
        5000

