Xenon Standard

Headlight bulb

85415C1
    Xenon Standard Headlight bulb

    Philips Xenon Standard is for replacement of the burned-out lamp. It is of the same quality and performance as the original equipped bulb See all benefits

      Original quality

      • Type of lamp: D1S
      • Pack of: 1
      • 85 V,35 W
      • Standard
      Philips Xenon Standard offers the original quality light performance of a new car. The quality of the bulb is endorsed by all major car manufacturers.

      Philips Automotive is dedicated to producing best-in-class products and services in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market as well as in after-sales market. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximize safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements.

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light

      Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

      Our lamps are often commended by automotive experts.

      Powerful light from Xenon HID bulb offers maximum safety

      Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light* for safer driving in all conditions. The intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps. *compared to standard halogen bulbs

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers.

      For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles - Philips is the inventor of Xenon HID technology. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

      Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Technology
        Xenon
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Designation
        D1S
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        Xenon Standard
        Type
        D1S
        Base
        PK32d-2
        Marking ECE
        E1 04J

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        35  W
        Voltage
        85  V

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        B3/Tc = 2000/3000

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        3350 ±300
        Color temperature
        4200

      • Ordering information

        Ordering code
        36178094

          • Compared to standard halogen bulbs