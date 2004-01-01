Search terms

    Signage Solutions 86BDL3550Q Q-Line Display

    86BDL3550Q/75

    Signage Solutions 86BDL3550Q Q-Line Display

    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

    CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

    CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

    Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

    Integrated media player. Easily schedule USB content

    Easily schedule content to play from USB. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback is done.

    Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

    Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android 8 ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

    Connect and control your content via the cloud

    Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium based browser, design your content online and connect a single display, or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with fullHD resolution. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlists.

