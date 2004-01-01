Search terms

    Signage Solutions C-Line Display

    86BDL6051C/00

    Interactive meeting display

    Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips C-Line display. These Android powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage, and feature up to 10 touchpoints, edge-to-edge glass and flush design.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Signage Solutions C-Line Display

    Interactive meeting display

    high-end capacitive multi-touch technology

    • 86"
    • Powered by Android
    • 350cd/m²
    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

    Wireless screen sharing & advanced collaboration

    Display four feeds on the one screen. Wireless screen sharing allows you to connect multiple devices at the same time for quick content switching when you need it. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or use our optional HDMI interact dongles to cast directly to the screen without needing to connect to your secured/protected network.

    HID Capacitive Touch with USB Plug & Play

    Capacitive Touch gives you the cutting edge appearance of edge to edge glass with a bezel width of just 1.5 mm! Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content - making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings.

    Whiteboard mode built-in

    Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on screen can then be captured for easy printing or file sharing.

    Fast and easy video conferencing

    Ready to use video conferencing software makes one-to-one or group video calls easier than ever. Simply use your own camera or add the optional Logitech Meetup bundle for an all-in-one ConferenceCam solution.

    Crestron Connected certified

    Integrate this Philips Professional Display to your Crestron network for full remote control via your laptop, desktop or mobile device. Switch the display on and off, schedule content, manage settings, and easily connect external devices. Crestron Connected® provides a fast, reliable and secure enterprise level solution for for system control.

    Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

    Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android OS ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      217.42  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      85.6  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Pixel pitch
      0.4935 (H) x 0.4935 (V) mm
      Optimum resolution
      3840x 2160 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      350  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 billion
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1000:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      • Progressive scan
      Operating system
      Android 9

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      3.5mm Jack (x2)
      Video input
      • Display Port1.2 (x1)
      • HDMI 2.0 (x4)
      • DVI-I (x 1)
      • USB 2.0 (x2)
      • USB 3.0 (x2)
      • USB-C
      Audio input
      3.5 mm jack
      Other connections
      • OPS
      • micro SD
      Video output
      • DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
      • HDMI 2.0 (x1)
      External control
      • RJ45
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

    • Convenience

      Placement
      Landscape (18/7)
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Bright
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • IR Loopthrough
      • DisplayPort
      Ease of installation
      Smart Insert
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Network controllable
      • RJ45
      • RS232
      DPMS power saving system
      Yes

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 20W RMS

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      300  W
      Consumption (Max)
      500 W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5 W
      Energy Label Class
      G

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1440 x 1050, 60Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60, 75Hz
      • 1400 x 1050 ,60, 75Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280x1024, 60,67,75Hz
      • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60,75Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz, 75Hz
      • 1280 x 720, 60,70Hz
      • 1152 x 900, 66Hz
      • 1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75Hz
      • 1024x768, 60,70Hz
      • 960x720, 75Hz
      • 848 x 480, 60Hz
      • 832 x 624, 75Hz
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70Hz
      • 640 x 350, 70Hz
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      Video formats
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 4K x 2K, 50,60Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      UHD Formats
      • 3840 x 2160, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 50 Hz

    • Dimensions

      Smart Insert mount
      6*M4*L6, 100mm pitch, Max. Size 180mm x 300mm
      Set Width
      1949.00  mm
      Product weight
      78.1  kg
      Set Height
      1120.00  mm
      Set Depth
      77.50(@wall mount), 93.00(@max)  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      76.73  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      44.09  inch
      Wall Mount
      600(H)x400(V) mm, M8
      Set Depth (inch)
      3.05(@wall mount), 3.66(@max)  inch
      Bezel width
      1.50 mm(even)
      Product weight (lb)
      172.18  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20 ~ 80%(operating),5 ~95%(storage)  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • ASF
      • AVI
      • FLV
      • MKV
      • MP4
      • MPEG
      • MPG
      • TS
      • VOB
      • WEBM
      • WMV
      • DAT
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • JPEG
      • JPG
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • M4A
      • MP3
      • WMA

    • Internal Player

      CPU
      MTK5680
      Micro SD Card
      Support to 1TB
      Storage
      32 GB eMMc
      Wifi
      • AP(WC0SR2511-88112BU)
      • STA(WCT5GM2511MT7668AU)
      RAM
      DDR4 4GB

    • Multi-touch Interactivity

      Touch points
      10 simultaneous touch points

    • Accessories

      Included Accessories
      • Philips logo (x1)
      • RS232 Daisy chain cable (x1)
      • AAA batteries (x1)
      • Cleaning cloth (x1)
      • DVI - I Cable (1.8m) (x1)
      • HDMI Cable (3m) (x1)
      • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
      • M2 Screw (x2)
      • M3 screw (x2)
      • Power cable (x3)
      • Quick start guide (x1)
      • Remote control (x1)
      • RS232 cable (3 m) (x1)
      • Touch Pen (x2)
      • USB A to B cable (3m) (x1)
      • USB Cover (x1)

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Spanish
      • Polish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      • Italian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Arabic
      • Japanese
      • Danish
      • Dutch
      • Finnish
      • Norwegian
      • Portuguese
      • Swedish
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • RoHS
      • CB
      • CU
      • EAC
      • EMF
      • ETL
      • FCC, Class A
      • PSB
      • VCCI

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

