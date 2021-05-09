Discontinued
8LR932P5B/59
Powers all high-energy consuming devices
Your electronic products today, like electronic toys and portable audio, are more thirsty for power than ever. Keep them running longer, with Alkaline batteries.
5 units
Alkaline
Excellent technology is used in manufacturing to guarantee reliable, long-term performance.
Perfect for car remote controls, keyless entry systems, photographic equipment and other electronic devices
To help protect the environment and human health, use our reverse logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose of batteries responsibly. Visit https://www.greeneletron.org.br/pilhas for information on collection points.
To contribute to the environment and human health, use our reverse logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose of batteries in a responsible manner. See the website https://www.greeneletron.org.br/pilhas for information on collection points.