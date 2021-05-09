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Discontinued

MinicellsBattery

8LR932P5B/59

Powers all high-energy consuming devices

Your electronic products today, like electronic toys and portable audio, are more thirsty for power than ever. Keep them running longer, with Alkaline batteries.

See all benefits

Powers all high-energy consuming devices

  • 5 units

  • Alkaline

Reliable long-term performance

Excellent technology is used in manufacturing to guarantee reliable, long-term performance.

Perfect for car remote controls and keyless entry systems

Perfect for car remote controls, keyless entry systems, photographic equipment and other electronic devices

Use logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose of batteries

Use logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose of batteries

To help protect the environment and human health, use our reverse logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose of batteries responsibly. Visit https://www.greeneletron.org.br/pilhas for information on collection points.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 305.3 kB
  • 24 August 2026
Disclaimers

  1. To contribute to the environment and human health, use our reverse logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose of batteries in a responsible manner. See the website https://www.greeneletron.org.br/pilhas for information on collection points.