Rechargeables Battery

9VB1A17/10
    Make sure your devices are always ready with the 170 mAh 9V accu. You can recharge it up to a thousand times and it will still be as powerful as the first time you use it.

    Make sure your devices are always ready with the 170 mAh 9V accu. You can recharge it up to a thousand times and it will still be as powerful as the first time you use it.

    Make sure your devices are always ready with the 170 mAh 9V accu. You can recharge it up to a thousand times and it will still be as powerful as the first time you use it.

    Make sure your devices are always ready with the 170 mAh 9V accu. You can recharge it up to a thousand times and it will still be as powerful as the first time you use it.

      • 9V, 170 mAh
      • Nickel-Metal Hydride

      NiMH technology for recharging multiple times

      Nickel-Metal Hydride technology allows recharging multiple times and makes replacement of the accus almost unnecessary.

      The battery for electronic toys and audio players

      The 170 mAh of energy keeps your electronic toys and audio players going longer.

      Enjoy the full capacity over and over again

      A Nickel-Metal Hydride battery can be re-energized fully up to 1000 times without draining it before charging. This allows you to make easier and better use of your rechargeable batteries.

      Saves money because it can be recharged 1000 times

      Saves money because it lasts as long as 1000 batteries.

      Ready to use

      The batteries can be used straight out of the pack.

      Technical Specifications

      • Green Specifications

        Chemical composition
        Nickel-Metal Hydride
        Heavy metals
        • Cd free
        • Hg free
        Packaging material
        • Carton
        • PET
        Packaging type
        Clam shell blister

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 10895 96299 5
        Length
        28.5  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        96
        Width
        26  cm
        Gross weight
        4.51  kg
        Height
        21  cm
        Nett weight
        3.216  kg
        Tare weight
        1.294  kg

      • Power

        Battery Capacity
        170 mAh
        Battery type
        9V Nickel-Metal Hydride
        Battery voltage
        8.4  V

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        12  cm
        Packaging type
        Card
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        8.3  cm
        Depth
        1.9  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        87 10895 96298 8
        Gross weight
        0.041  kg
        Nett weight
        0.0335  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0075  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        4.85  cm
        Width
        2.65  cm
        Depth
        1.75  cm
        Weight
        0.031  kg

