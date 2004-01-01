Enjoy your device longer
Make sure your devices are always ready with the 170 mAh 9V accu. You can recharge it up to a thousand times and it will still be as powerful as the first time you use it.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Nickel-Metal Hydride technology allows recharging multiple times and makes replacement of the accus almost unnecessary.
The 170 mAh of energy keeps your electronic toys and audio players going longer.
A Nickel-Metal Hydride battery can be re-energized fully up to 1000 times without draining it before charging. This allows you to make easier and better use of your rechargeable batteries.
Saves money because it lasts as long as 1000 batteries.
The batteries can be used straight out of the pack.
Green Specifications
Outer Carton
Power
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions
