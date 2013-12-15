Discontinued
AJ3138/05
Wake up easy
Have your child wake up to his/her favorite sound or voice with the Philips AJ3138/12 clock radio. Exchangeable rings and buttons add personality while the nap timer lets you program the clock without having to change the alarm settings.
Recordable alarm
Nap timer
Color rings & knobs
Battery or AC operated
When the alarm sounds, the backlight will blink at the same time. For young children, it is an easy way to indicate when they should get up even if they do not yet have any concept of time. The light will blink for one minute and then turn off until the alarm sounds again.
Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.
Exchangeable blue and pink color rings and button add fun and personality to the clock radio. Create your own identity or match it to your room's style. Options include the two ear knobs on top and the ring in front.