Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

AJ6200D/12
  • Wake up to great music from your iPod/iPhone Wake up to great music from your iPod/iPhone Wake up to great music from your iPod/iPhone
    Wake up to great music from your iPod/iPhone

    Play and charge your iPod/iPhone via Lightning connector with this stylish Philips clock radio. Featuring an extra USB, 5W power output and FM digital tuning with presets, the big knobs at the front give you hassle-free time & alarm setup. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD999.00

      • with Lightning connector
      • for iPod/iPhone
      • USB port for charging
      • 5W, FM, Dual alarm
      Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

      Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

      Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.

      FM digital tuning with presets

      FM digital tuning with presets

      Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

      Time and alarm backup for on-time wakeup even with power cut

      When there is a power failure, this intelligent clock will still maintain and keep its reliable time and your settings. The scheduled alarm remains active even when its display is off - all thanks to a pre-installed battery. When the power comes back on, there is no need to adjust the clock or reinstate settings. More amazingly, even if power supply is not restored, the battery provides enough energy for the buzzer to go off at the alarm time you have set - making sure you never wake up late.

      5W RMS total output power

      This system has 5W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        iPhone 5

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod touch 5th generation
        • iPod nano 7th generation

      • Audio Playback

        Playback mode
        • Charging iPhone
        • Charging iPod

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        FM
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Frequency range
        87.5 - 108  MHz
        Station presets
        20 FM

      • Clock

        Type
        Digital
        Time format
        24H

      • Alarm

        No. of alarms
        2
        Alarm source
        • Dock
        • FM radio
        • Buzzer
        24 hours alarm reset
        Yes
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        Yes, 9mins
        Sleep timer
        15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

      • Convenience

        Display type
        LED display
        Backlight color
        Amber
        Display Enhancements
        Brightness Control
        Display brightness
        High/ Mid/ Low

      • Sound

        Sound System
        Mono
        Volume control
        up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        1

      • Connectivity

        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes

      • Power

        Mains power
        100-240V, 50/60Hz
        Power type
        AC Input, 9V, 1.6A
        Battery type
        AA
        Number of batteries
        2

      • Dimensions

        Packaging type
        D-box
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        195 x 99.3 x 123  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        273 x 124 x 144 mm
        Product weight
        0.86  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        1.16  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Yes
        World Wide Warranty leaflet
        Yes

