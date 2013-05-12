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Discontinued

Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

AJ6200D/12

Wake up to great music from your iPod/iPhone

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone via Lightning connector with this stylish Philips clock radio. Featuring an extra USB, 5W power output and FM digital tuning with presets, the big knobs at the front give you hassle-free time & alarm setup.

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Wake up to great music from your iPod/iPhone

  • with Lightning connector

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • USB port for charging

  • 5W, FM, Dual alarm

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.

FM digital tuning with presets

FM digital tuning with presets

Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Extra USB for charging an additional smartphone or tablet

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