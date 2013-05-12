Discontinued
AJ6200D/12
Wake up to great music from your iPod/iPhone
Play and charge your iPod/iPhone via Lightning connector with this stylish Philips clock radio. Featuring an extra USB, 5W power output and FM digital tuning with presets, the big knobs at the front give you hassle-free time & alarm setup.
with Lightning connector
for iPod/iPhone
USB port for charging
5W, FM, Dual alarm
Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.