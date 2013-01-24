Home
docking station for iPod/iPhone

AJ7245D/12
    Wake up to great music

    Start your day with this Philips docking station. It offers Bass Reflex Speaker System for powerful bass, 20W RMS output and an iPod/iPhone dock with Lightning connector. Enjoy enhanced waking and radio experiences via the free Philips App. See all benefits

    Wake up to great music

      with this iPod/iPhone docking station

      • with Lightning connector
      • for iPod/iPhone
      • FM, dual alarm
      • 20W, time & alarm backup
      Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

      Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

      Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

      20W RMS total output power

      20W RMS total output power

      RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Free HomeStudio app for enhanced wake-up & radio experiences

      Free HomeStudio app for enhanced wake-up & radio experiences

      There's no better way to wake up or listen to the radio than with the free Philips HomeStudio app. Simply download the app from the Apple App Store to enjoy a host of exciting features. Advanced alarm set up, for example, gives you greater flexibility in alarm settings - including alarm volume, duration, date and sound. You also get better user interface when you listen to the radio, with easy-to-use station preset functions.

      FM digital tuning with presets

      FM digital tuning with presets

      Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

      Time and alarm backup for on-time wakeup even with power cut

      When there is a power failure, this intelligent clock will still maintain and keep its reliable time and your settings. The scheduled alarm remains active even when its display is off - all thanks to a pre-installed battery. When the power comes back on, there is no need to adjust the clock or reinstate settings. More amazingly, even if power supply is not restored, the battery provides enough energy for the buzzer to go off at the alarm time you have set - making sure you never wake up late.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        iPhone 5

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod touch 5th generation
        • iPod nano 7th generation

      • iPod/iPhone App

        App name
        • HomeStudio
        • Free download from App store
        Alarm
        • multiple alarms
        • sleep timer
        Clock
        • analog display
        • digital display
        5-day weather forecast
        Yes
        Playback
        playback controls
        Radio
        • FM radio
        • preset
        • scan
        • tune

      • Audio Playback

        Playback mode
        • Charging iPhone
        • Charging iPod

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        FM
        Frequency range
        87.5-108  MHz
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        20
        Antenna
        FM Antenna

      • Clock

        Type
        Digital
        Time format
        • 12H
        • 24H

      • Alarm

        No. of alarms
        2
        Alarm source
        • Dock
        • FM radio
        • Buzzer
        24 hours alarm reset
        Yes
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        Yes, 9mins
        Sleep timer
        15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

      • Convenience

        Display type
        LED display
        Backlight color
        Amber
        Display Enhancements
        Brightness Control
        Display brightness
        High/ Mid/ Low

      • Sound

        Sound System
        Stereo
        Output power (RMS)
        20W
        Volume control
        up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2
        Main Speaker
        Bass Reflex Speaker System

      • Connectivity

        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes

      • Power

        Mains power
        100-240V, 47-63Hz
        Power type
        AC input, 10V, 1.8A
        Backup battery
        CR2032 (included)
        Number of batteries
        1

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        283 x 118 x 112  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        319 x 144 x 180 mm
        Weight
        1.4  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        1.96  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Yes
        World Wide Warranty leaflet
        Yes

