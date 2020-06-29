Search terms

Shower filter

AWP1775CH/10
    A compact shower filter to give you a comfortable and refreshing experience by removing residual chlorine and impurities. See all benefits

      Remove chlorine and impurities

      • 8L/min

      NSF certified KDF to remove chlorine and impurities

      The filter is made of NSF certified KDF which can remove residual chlorine and impurities such as rust and sediments, so that you can enjoy comfortable and refreshing shower with clean water.

      High water flow offers enjoyable shower experience

      Dense and smooth water flow of 8L per minute for an enjoyable shower experience.

      Anti-scald material to ensure safe use

      The housing is made of anti-scald material which fully adapts to the temperature of hot water from conventional water heaters, ensuring safe usage.

      Simply discard the one-piece filter after use

      Convenient and safe to discard the one-piece filter after use, avoiding secondary pollution.

      Technical Specifications

      • Filter specifications

        Main filter media
        KDF
        Filtration capacity
        50000L
        Replacement filter cartridge
        AWP175

      • Country of origin

        System
        China
        Filter
        China

      • Purification system

        Chlorine removal
        Yes

      • Input water conditions

        Input water quality
        Municipal tap water
        Input water pressure
        0.15-0.4MPa  bar
        Input water temperature
        5-60  °C

