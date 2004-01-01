Soft flexible fabric case for easy transportation

Carry your CD Soundmachine wherever you like – in its very own case. Made with a soft pliant fabric, the bag cushions your Soundmachine from knocks and bumps, while its handles further ensure safe and easy passage. With well-designed openings in front of the speaker and over essential control buttons, the attractive bag lets you enjoy great music even while your Soundmachine is in it. The bag also hides the buttons that are not frequently used – like the one that locks the CD door. Should you want to take your player out of the bag, a zip gives quick access for no-fuss removal.