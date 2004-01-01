Search terms

Portable Speaker System

AZP6/12
    This Philips AZP6/12 speaker system works as an instrument amplifier and PA, features a iPod/iPhone dock, CD player & cassette recorder. Its handy size means it portable - perfect for small- to medium-sized events like seminars and more.

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

      Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

      Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

      MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        60W RMS (max)
        Sound enhancement
        • bass reflex system
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • digital sound control
        • echo
        Volume control
        rotary

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker grille finishing
        metal
        No. of built-in speakers
        2
        Speakers
        Full range woofer and tweeter

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB host
        MP3 Link
        3.5mm stereo line in
        3.5mm headphone jack
        Yes
        Aux-in/out
        Yes
        Mic input x 2
        ¼ inch (6.3mm)

      • Audio playback

        Disc playback modes
        • play/pause
        • fast forward/backward
        • next/previous album search
        • next/previous track search
        • repeat/shuffle/program
        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        Cassette playback mode
        • play/pause
        • fast forward/backward
        • record
        USB playback mode
        • play/pause
        • fast forward/backward
        • next/previous album search
        • next/previous track search
        • repeat/shuffle/program

      • Convenience

        Loader type
        tray
        Display type
        LCD display with backlight
        retractable handle & wheels
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium battery (built-in)
        Power type
        AC Input

      • Accessories

        Others
        • User Manual
        • Quick start guide
        Cables/Connection
        power cord
        Warranty
        Warranty leaflet
        Microphone
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Weight incl. Packaging
        10.94  kg
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        328 x 309 x 464  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        555 x 393 x 423 mm
        Product weight
        8.6  kg

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod nano 1st generation
        • iPod nano 2nd generation
        • iPod nano 3rd generation
        • iPod nano 4th generation
        • iPod nano 5th generation
        • iPod nano 6th generation
        • iPod touch
        • iPod touch 2nd generation
        • iPod touch 3rd generation
        • iPod touch 4th generation

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC power cord
      • User manual
      • Warranty certificate

