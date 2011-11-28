Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- Batteries for remote control
- AC Power Cord
- VGA cable
- User manual on CD-ROM
- Quick start guide
- Optional accessories: Fixed wall mount
- Optional accessories: Flexible wall mount
- Optional accessories: Ceiling mount
BDL4645E/00
Enjoy crisp, clear picture quality
Captivate your audience and deliver marketing messages and other information in stunning clarity with this highly functional public information display. An array of video input options as well as an OPS slot make this a fantastic choice.See all benefits
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The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.
Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.
HDMI makes an uncompressed digital RGB connection from the source to the screen. By eliminating conversion to an analog signal, it delivers an unblemished image. The non-degraded signal reduces flicker and leads to a clearer picture. HDMI intelligently communicates the highest output resolution with the source device. The HDMI input is fully backward compatible with DVI sources but includes digital audio. HDMI uses HDCP copy protection.
Developed for the Digital Signage market, the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot is designed to make changing or upgrading your media player mere child’s play. Simply plug your media player in to the display - and you’re ready. No matter whether you have an entry level, mid-range or high-end media player, OPS is fully compatible bringing you a lower TCO over the longer term.
Simple management of your display is available thanks to the introduction of a LAN (RJ45) port. You can configure each display or find out the status of each device quickly and conveniently via an RJ45 connection.
This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.
The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of a vidiwall of 25 displays by dividing up to 5 displays each horizontally and vertically.
Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking in LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this to happen, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.
Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.
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Sound
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