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    LCD monitor

    BDL4675XU/00

    Create stunning video walls

    Deliver your messages on eye catching video walls up to 5 x 5 units which are guaranteed to make your audience stop and stare

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    LCD monitor

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    Create stunning video walls

    with the zero-bezel 46" LCD display

    • 117 cm (46")
    • HD Ready
    SmartPower for energy saving

    SmartPower for energy saving

    The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

    Slim bezel design for a stylish look

    A slim bezel design adds a stylish look to a public display to nicely blend in just about any environment. Furthermore this design makes the display ideal for tiled matrix video walls.

    Advanced in factory color calibration

    Whether installing a video wall in a 3x3, 2x4 or 5x5 set up, you want the color performance of each image to be consistent in each display used. Therefore each display is specially calibrated in the factory to meet the highest standard of advanced video walls.

    Brightness automatically adjusts with ambient conditions

    The adjustment of display settings to correspond with ambient light without user intervention.

    Temperature sensor measures the health condition

    This public dispay contains a temperature sensor to monitor the internal health condition. In case the internal temperature surpasses the preset threshold, automatically two internal fans will be activated to cool down the display to normal conditions.

    Advanced anti image sticking function

    Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking in LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this to happen, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.

    Remote Management and Configuration via RS232

    Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.

    Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

    The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of many different configurations, creating a stunning video wall has become simplicity itself.

    Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

    Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      117  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      46  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1366 x 768p
      Pixel pitch
      0.63 x 0.63
      Optimum resolution
      1360 x 768 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      450  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 Million colors
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      3000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement

    • Connectivity

      PC
      • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
      • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
      • DVI-D x1
      • RS232 D-Sub9
      • RS232 D-sub9 output
      • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
      AV input
      • HDMI x1
      • Component (BNC) x1
      • Composite (RCA) x1
      • Composite (BNC) x1
      • S-video x1
      • Audio (L/R) x2
      AV output
      • Composite (BNC) x1
      • Audio (L/R) x1
      Other connections
      External loudspeaker connector

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Portrait
      • Landscape
      Picture in picture
      • PBP
      • PIP
      • POP
      Tiled Matrix
      5 x 5
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel shift, Low bright
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • VGA
      Ease of installation
      • Carrying Handles
      • Smart Insert
      Energy saving functions
      • Ambient light sensor
      • Smart Power
      Safety control functions
      • Heat Control
      • Temperature Sensor
      Picture performance
      Advanced color control
      Network controllable
      RS232
      Packaging
      Reusable box

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 12 W (8 ohm)

    • Power

      Consumption (On mode)
      Typ. 165.5W
      Standby power consumption
      < 1W

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
      Video formats
      • 480i, 60Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 576i, 50Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Bezel thickness
      2.4mm bottom/right, 4.3mm top/left
      Smart Insert mount
      200 x 280 x 55 mm
      Smart insert in inch (WxHxD)
      7.9 x 11.0 x 2.17 inch
      Set Width
      1026  mm
      Product weight
      27.5  kg
      Set Height
      578  mm
      Set Depth
      133  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      40.4  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      22.8  inch
      Wall Mount
      400x200mm (Set), 100x100mm (Smart insert)
      Set Depth (inch)
      5.2  inch
      Product weight (lb)
      60.6  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Temperature range (operation)
      0 - 40  °C
      MTBF
      50.000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      5 - 90  %

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide
      Optional accessories
      • Fixed wall mount
      • Flexible wall mount
      • Ceiling mount
      • Table top stand

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Polish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      Warranty
      Europe/North America: 3 years
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC, Class B
      • CCC
      • RoHS
      • UL/cUL

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • AC Power Cord
    • VGA cable
    • User manual on CD-ROM
    • Quick start guide
    • Optional accessories: Fixed wall mount
    • Optional accessories: Flexible wall mount
    • Optional accessories: Ceiling mount
    • Optional accessories: Table top stand
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