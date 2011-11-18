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    LCD monitor

    BDL5545E/00

    Entice your target audience

    Deliver your marketing messages in style with this cost-effective 140 cm (55") LCD display. With a wide array of features this full HD display is sure to leave your audience spellbound.

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    LCD monitor

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    Entice your target audience

    with stunning picture clarity in full HD

    • 140 cm (55")
    • Full HD
    SmartPower for energy saving

    SmartPower for energy saving

    The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

    Open Pluggable Specification Slot

    Developed for the Digital Signage market, the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot is designed to make changing or upgrading your media player mere child’s play. Simply plug your media player in to the display - and you’re ready. No matter whether you have an entry level, mid-range or high-end media player, OPS is fully compatible bringing you a lower TCO over the longer term.

    Display Port for faster graphics support

    Enjoy crystal clear images with the high-bandwidth graphics support of the Display Port. As well as transmitting full high-definition video the Display Port will also transmit audio, thus eliminating the need for extra cables.

    Slim bezel design for a stylish look

    A slim bezel design adds a stylish look to a public display to nicely blend in just about any environment. Furthermore this design makes the display ideal for tiled matrix video walls.

    Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

    This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

    Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

    Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

    Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

    The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of many different configurations, creating a stunning video wall has become simplicity itself.

    Advanced anti image sticking function

    Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking in LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this to happen, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.

    Brightness automatically adjusts with ambient conditions

    The adjustment of display settings to correspond with ambient light without user intervention.

    Remote Management and Configuration via RS232

    Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.

    Many Functions. One Wire

    Take full control of your display by running all operational commands as well as your video signal through just one single HDMI cable. This unique feature makes it so much easier and more convenient to ensure the smooth running and maintenance of your display. Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) commands make finding out vital information about your display absolute childsplay.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      139.7  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      55  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1920x1080p
      Pixel pitch
      0.63 x 0.63mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      500  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 Billion
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      5000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      Display screen type
      LCD Full HD W-UXGA Act. matrix

    • Connectivity

      PC
      • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
      • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
      • DVI-D x1
      • RS232 D-Sub9
      • RS232 D-sub9 output
      • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
      AV input
      • Component (BNC) x1
      • Audio (L/R) x2
      AV output
      Audio (L/R) x2
      Other connections
      • OPS
      • AC-out
      • HDMI
      • Display Port

    • Convenience

      Picture in picture
      • PBP
      • PIP
      • POP
      Tiled Matrix
      Up to 5 x 5
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • VGA
      Ease of installation
      • AC Out
      • Carrying Handles
      • Smart Insert
      Energy saving functions
      • Ambient light sensor
      • Smart Power
      Network controllable
      RS232
      Packaging
      Reusable box

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 7W (RMS)

    • Power

      Consumption (On mode)
      215W (Typ)
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
      Video formats
      • 480i, 60Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 576i, 50Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Bezel thickness
      42.2 mm / 1.6"
      Set Width
      1299  mm
      Product weight
      42.7  kg
      Set Height
      769.8  mm
      Set Depth
      129.9  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      51.1  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      30.3  inch
      Wall Mount
      400 x 200 / 400 x 400 mm
      Set Depth (inch)
      5.1  inch
      Product weight (lb)
      88  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Temperature range (operation)
      0 - 40  °C
      MTBF
      60,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      5 - 90  %

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide
      Optional accessories
      • Fixed wall mount
      • Flexible wall mount
      • Ceiling mount
      Stand
      BM05211

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Polish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC, Class B
      • UL/cUL
      • CCC
      • RoHS

    • Packaging dimensions

      EAN
      87 12581 60488 2
      Number of products included
      1
      Packaging type
      Carton

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • AC Power Cord
    • VGA cable
    • User manual on CD-ROM
    • Quick start guide
    • Optional accessories: Fixed wall mount
    • Optional accessories: Flexible wall mount
    • Optional accessories: Ceiling mount
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